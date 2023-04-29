Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE RS traded down $8.69 on Friday, hitting $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,003. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $264.42.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $78,366,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,573,000 after buying an additional 134,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.