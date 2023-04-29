Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.80. The company had a trading volume of 547,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

