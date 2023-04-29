Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RS opened at $247.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

