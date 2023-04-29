Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,415.80

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,415.80 ($30.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,629 ($32.83). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,625 ($32.78), with a volume of 2,139,511 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.99) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.09) to GBX 2,840 ($35.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.72) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($32.28) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.81).

Relx Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,588.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,420.07.

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.49) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,470.59%.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($31.12), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,895,631.17). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

