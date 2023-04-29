Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Renault Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RNLSY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 14,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,083. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

