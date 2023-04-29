Render Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153.57 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00008147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $868.07 million and $153.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

