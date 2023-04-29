Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Up 35.4% in April

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Renren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $1.24 on Friday. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Renren by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renren in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Renren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Renren in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

