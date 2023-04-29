Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.01

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.01 and traded as high as $37.99. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 347,153 shares traded.

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

