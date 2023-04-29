Request Price Reaches $0.0941 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $94.09 million and approximately $854,378.13 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,322.71 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09287735 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $825,581.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

