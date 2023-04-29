Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.
