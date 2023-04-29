Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 29th (ACOR, AXR, BSQR, CLRO, CPSH, CYD, DHC, ENG, GAIA, GBLI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, April 29th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

