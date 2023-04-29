ResMed Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

ResMed has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NYSE:RMD opened at $240.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $336,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $7,076,260. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

