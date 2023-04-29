Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

CVE:RGD opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reunion Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Fennell purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00. Insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

