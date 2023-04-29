Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 95,108 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $40,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.22.

LPL Financial stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 56.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

