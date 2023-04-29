Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 169,914 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 169,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,588,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 1.0 %

ASR opened at $286.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $179.01 and a 12 month high of $314.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.