Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of W. R. Berkley worth $42,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32,283.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.