Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $31,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.