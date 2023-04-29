Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $33 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 499.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,080 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $33,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

