Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $46.35 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average of $257.04.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

