Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $31,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $305.12 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

