Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 81,750 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,750 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of Nucor worth $51,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $265,055,810,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.