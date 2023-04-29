Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $45.64 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,512,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,640,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
NYSE:TME opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
