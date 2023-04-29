Robert W. Baird Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,071.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,651.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,563.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

