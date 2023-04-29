Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 3.4%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Robex Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.07.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

