Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,624,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 1,194,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.3 days.

Roche Stock Up 1.6 %

Roche stock opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.19. Roche has a 12-month low of $274.00 and a 12-month high of $377.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche to a “sell” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

