Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-$12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.29.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.41. The stock had a trading volume of 849,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,065. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day moving average is $270.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

