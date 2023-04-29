Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,059. Rogers has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $273.24. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.