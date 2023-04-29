Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $762,364.40 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,206.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

ROIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.20. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

