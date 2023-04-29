Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.96-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.58.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.78. 560,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,052. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $481.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.