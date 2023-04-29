Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.96-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $494.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.78. 555,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $481.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.50.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

