Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $81.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.