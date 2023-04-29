Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ROYL opened at $0.05 on Friday. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Royale Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royale Energy (ROYL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.