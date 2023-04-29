Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYL opened at $0.05 on Friday. Royale Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Donald H.

