Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 758,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 369.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 356,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 280,464 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 204.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

