Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 230,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 336,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $152.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 113.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.