Safe Price Hits $9.54 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $198.86 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $9.54 or 0.00032577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00139030 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00039972 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.4755781 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.