Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Safe has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $196.56 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00032171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00142731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 9.65288562 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

