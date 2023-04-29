Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.4 days.

Shares of SAFRF remained flat at $153.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.89 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. Safran has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $159.05.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

