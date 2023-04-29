Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share.
SAIA stock traded up $37.85 on Friday, reaching $297.77. 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
