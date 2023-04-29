Saitama Trading Down 10% This Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Saitama has a market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.73 or 1.00004964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

