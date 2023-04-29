SALT (SALT) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $15,826.72 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,316.91 or 0.99992322 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03793324 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,703.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

