Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises 1.6% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of RS opened at $247.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.