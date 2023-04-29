Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 11,760 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Warner Music Group accounts for about 0.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.47 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

