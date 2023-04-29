Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida makes up 2.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $22.19 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

