Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Tops $1,709.35

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $37.98 million and $1,709.35 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.82 or 0.06475311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

