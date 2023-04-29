Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.61 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $37.61 million and $3,191.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

