Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Satellogic Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SATL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Satellogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $6,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

