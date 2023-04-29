Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.6 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $174.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
