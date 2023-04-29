Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.04

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 239277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Several research analysts have commented on SBGSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

