Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. Schneider National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 821,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

