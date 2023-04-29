Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 821,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,796. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.40.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

